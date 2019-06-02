Missing 21-year-old woman has been found, mother says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing early Sunday has been found, her mother confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Starr D. Smith was last seen around 1:30 a.m. at her home in the 2800 block of Northwest 13th Court.

Police said Smith suffers from diminished mental capacity and walked away from her home without notifying relatives. She has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, authorities said.

It's unclear where Smith was located, but she is reportedly now safe with her family.

