Murder suspect killed by Fort Lauderdale police identified as Dytadious Mobley

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A murder suspect who was fatally shot by Fort Lauderdale police officers Wednesday night was identified Thursday as Dytadious Mobley, 31, who is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's mother.

"I definitely hold him responsible for the death of my mom, and he should've been held accountable for his actions, not killed," Letraveya Jefferson said.

One of Mobley's friends agreed that police should not have shot him.

"They shouldn't have killed him like that. They should have just took him into custody," Mobley's friend, Nicole Jackson, said.

Jackson said she came back to the spot where her friend was shot to pay her respects.

Police said Mobley was being sought in a homicide that happened in Fort Lauderdale in January.

"For all his children -- I feel bad for the brother, everybody involved. It's sad," Jackson said.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Service was tracking Mobley when Fort Lauderdale officers pulled him over in a traffic stop just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

"We attempted to order the subject out of the vehicle. The suspect refused to come out, so less lethal methods were deployed," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said.

That's when investigators said Mobley shot at officers, and they shot back.

The flying bullets hit shutters and the window frame of a nearby store, as well as several vehicles.

Two of the seven vehicles towed from the scene Thursday morning had bullet holes in them.

In the hours after the shooting, a large crowd of people who knew Mobley and the woman he's accused of killing months ago, gathered together hugging and crying as investigators worked through the night to piece everything together.

"They shot and killed the man because he's considered to be armed and dangerous, but he wasn't," Jackson said. "He did not want to shoot at them."

Mobley is accused of fatally shooting Bernice Jefferson, 55, Jan. 16 at the victim's home at 1812 NW 11th Place in front of her five grandchildren -- including his three children.

Letraveya Jefferson told police officers that her mother was helping her take care of the kids, and she was cooking dinner and washing the baby's bottles when Mobley attacked her from behind.

"She had her back turned. She didn't know," Jefferson said. "For me, it's a double tragedy. I just went through this in January and, now again, I have to bury my baby daddy and take my kids to see their daddy for the last time in a casket. Like, it's crazy. It's no closure, no peace, no justice -- not for me, it's not."

Jefferson said she feels like justice was not served.

"I would've rather him go to jail and, at the end of the day, I'm a motherless child -- my kids are fatherless," she said.

