Officer takes on Fortnite's dance challenge with kids at camp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Officer Johnny McCray put a fun twist on community policing that was heart warming to those who witnessed it.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer visited Carter Park in Fort Lauderdale Friday to spend time with the children who are participating in the summer camp there.

McCray was happy to take on a dance challenge inspired on Fortnite, a popular video game with dance celebrations after a victory.

McCray's brother, Arlen Javon McCray, shared a video of the joyful moment on Instagram Friday.

"This is one of the many reasons why I love my brother," he wrote. " I’ve always looked up to him since I was a kid, because of the way he carries himself. This video right here puts an eternal smile on my face. You gotta appreciate the police officers that are really trying to impact our community in a positive way. This is what it’s about."

