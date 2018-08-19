1 person dead after rollover wreck on Interstate 95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway said a driver lost of their car, causing the vehicle to flip over just after 6 a.m. near the Sunrise Boulevard exit. The crash caused all lanes of southbound I-95 to close for several hours. As of 12:30 p.m., the lanes were still closed.

It was unclear whether anyone else was hurt in the single-car crash.

Delays stretched well beyond the Oakland Park Boulevard exit.

