Opportunistic looters drive away with stolen dirt bikes in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Burglars used a sledge hammer to smash the window of a business in Fort Lauderdale, and then cut steel wires to steal two dirt bikes during a power outage Tuesday, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The looters took a 2015 Kawasaki KX and a 2018 Kawasaki KX 250 valued at $6,500, after breaking into Superior Street Powersports at 1013 W. Sunrise Blvd.

The business owner, Sanchez Hughley, was planning a grand opening April 6, so his entire inventory wasn't in the building.

"It is sad that people take advantage during a crisis," Hughley said. "That's a crisis because it affected more than just us."

Hughley said he first heard a loud noise that sounded like a lightning strike. It had hit a Florida Power & Light substation knocking out power. Flames erupted and large plumes of smoke billowed up.

Hughley said he went home and he didn't even hear about the blackout until he got a call about 2 a.m. Without power, his security system's motion sensors and cameras were out, but police officers reported looting incidents. FPL restored powers about 5:30 a.m.

Hughley is asking anyone with information about the stolen dirt bikes to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

