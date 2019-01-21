Parade in Fort Lauderdale honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights movement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crowds gathered Monday morning in at Lincoln Park in Fort Lauderdale for the annual parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The parade began at 9 a.m. at 600 NW 19 Ave. , and headed east on Sistrunk Boulevard to Northwest 7th Avenue and ended at Esplanade Park at 400 SW 2nd St.
After the parade, which included marching bands and corporate floats, a festival was scheduled until 2 p.m.
For more information, visit KingHolidayCelebration.com.
FLPD's finest getting ready to work the Martin Luther King Parade on Sistrunk Boulevard.
