Parade in Fort Lauderdale honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights movement

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crowds gathered Monday morning in at Lincoln Park in Fort Lauderdale for the annual parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 

The parade began at 9 a.m. at 600 NW 19 Ave. , and headed east on Sistrunk Boulevard to Northwest 7th Avenue and ended at Esplanade Park at 400 SW 2nd St.

After the parade, which included marching bands and corporate floats, a festival was scheduled until 2 p.m. 

