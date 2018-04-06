Pedestrian killed, 2 others hurt in crash near Fort Lauderdale cemetery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a crash near a Fort Lauderdale cemetery.

Fort Lauderdale police said a car struck and killed a pedestrian near Sunset Memorial Gardens. It came to a rest against a fence near the cemetery.

The pedestrian was killed.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

