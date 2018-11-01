Carjacking victim dies after falling from moving pickup truck, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A victim has died after being carjacked Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The carjacking occurred around 7:30 a.m. at 1100 NW 15th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale police said the victim fell out of their blue pickup truck and was taken to a hospital, where he or she died.

After that incident, a "Be on the lookout" message was sent out to law enforcement officials to keep an eye out for the pickup truck.

A Fort Lauderdale police officer eventually spotted the truck and started following it.

A chase ensued and authorities said the suspect led police to a neighborhood just south of Broward Boulevard and west of U.S. 441, where the truck crashed.

The suspect was taken into custody but not until after he was bitten by a K-9, according to fire rescue officials.

The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital to be treated for the bites.

The victim's and suspect's identities have not been released.





