Police identify woman found dead outside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police on Monday identified a woman who was found dead last week outside a duplex as Narda Fernanda Espinoza, 23, of Pompano Beach.

Authorities said Espinoza’s body was found just after 9 a.m. Thursday on the side of the townhome in the area of Northwest 68th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said detectives believe the woman's death is suspicious, although they have not ruled it a homicide at this time.

Detective Tracy Figone, who is also a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, confirmed Monday that detectives are awaiting toxicology results from the medical examiner's office.

A man who lives in the complex told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he found Espinoza's body outside his home.

He said she had no visible wounds or blood on her body, but did have something -- possibly vomit -- coming from her mouth.

He said he saw the woman alive about 4 a.m. when he went outside to smoke a cigarette and asked her what she was doing because he didn't recognize her.

According to the man, Espinoza told him she was heading to a nearby gas station to get beer.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

