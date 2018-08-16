Police investigate bomb threat, suspicious package at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police were investigating Thursday after they said a bomb threat was made against Broward Health Medical Center.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a suspicious package was found outside the hospital on Andrews Avenue.
The hospital was placed on lockdown.
Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the scene was clearing shortly after 2 p.m.
It's unclear what was inside the suspicious package.
