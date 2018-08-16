Fort Lauderdale

Police investigate bomb threat, suspicious package at Broward Health Medical Center

Hospital placed on lockdown after call made

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor, Ian Margol - Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police were investigating Thursday after they said a bomb threat was made against Broward Health Medical Center.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a suspicious package was found outside the hospital on Andrews Avenue.

More News Headlines

The hospital was placed on lockdown.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the scene was clearing shortly after 2 p.m.

It's unclear what was inside the suspicious package. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.