Police investigate bomb threat, suspicious package at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police were investigating Thursday after they said a bomb threat was made against Broward Health Medical Center.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a suspicious package was found outside the hospital on Andrews Avenue.

The hospital was placed on lockdown.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the scene was clearing shortly after 2 p.m.

It's unclear what was inside the suspicious package.

