Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash, which happened Saturday morning at 996 NW 10th Ave.

According to police, a woman was run over and found deceased.

Homicide investigators believe it may have been a large commercial vehicle that ran over the victim.

Police said the driver may not have realized they ran over the woman.

Authorities are asking that anyone who was driving a commercial vehicle in the area Friday night or Saturday morning to contact Fort Lauderdale police.

The victim's age and identity are not being released by police until they notify her next of kin.

