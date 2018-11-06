Police investigate suspicious package found outside post office on Las Olas Boulevard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating reports of a suspicious package found outside a post office on Las Olas Boulevard.

Authorities said the package was found on the sidewalk outside 1404 East Las Olas Blvd.

Police have shut down the 1300 to 1500 blocks of East Las Olas Boulevard.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's bomb squad is responding to the scene.

Area businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.



