Police officer cleared after saying 'I should've shot him' during arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale police officer -- who was the subject of an internal affairs investigation after a controversial arrest was caught on video -- has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sgt. Shannon Dameron, who has been with the department since 2002, remained on the job during the investigation.

Sgt. Jamie Costas and Dameron arrested Rohan Warner after a struggle on Oct. 14, 2017 in the 300 block of Southwest Second Street. A bystander filmed the arrest using a cellphone and after Warner had been restrained, Dameron can be heard saying, "I should've shot him."

Police said Warner had failed to stop for an emergency vehicle and when he was approached by Costas, Warner tried to conceal a pocket knife in his hand. Warner eventually dropped the knife, but he still resisted as Costa and Dameron arrested him, police said.

According to the initial incident report, the officer said they feared for their lives during the encounter with Warner.

Warner, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He is currently out on bail, awaiting trial.

