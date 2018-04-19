1 dead in police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are also on the scene.

Police have shut down the surrounding area. Police advise people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

