Police search for suspect in Fort Lauderdale woman's death

Thomas Smith (right) is wanted in the death of Jennifer Silva (left), whose body was found inside a Fort Lauderdale home.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a Fort Lauderdale home last week.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said Thursday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas Smith. The 52-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of Jennifer Silva.

Liening said police were called to a home on Southwest Fourth Street shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 28 and found Silva's body inside.

The SWAT team was called, but after several hours, it was determined that Smith was not inside.

Police aren't saying how Silva, 34, died.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

