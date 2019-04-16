Police seek driver who fled after passenger fell from golf cart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the driver of a golf cart who fled the scene after their back-seat passenger fell from the vehicle, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Seabreeze Boulevard and Poinsettia Street.

Police said the victim was riding in the back seat of the golf cart and fell as the driver was trying to turn right to go west on Poinsettia Street.

According to authorities, the driver of the golf cart stopped briefly, but did not render aid to the victim and eventually fled west on Poinsettia Street.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Police said the golf cart was orange or yellow in color with black flames. It also had a tan top and rims.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Investigator J. Hirsch at 954-828-5753 or email the investigator at jhirsch@fortlauderdale.gov.

