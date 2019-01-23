Police seek gunman who shot man in chest in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a gunman who shot another man earlier this month.

Surveillance video released Wednesday by police captured the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3 in the area of 18 NW First Ave.

According to authorities, the victim and gunman were involved in a verbal dispute, which led to a physical altercation.

Police said the gunman then shot the victim in the chest and ran away.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the gunman's identity is asked to call Detective J. Knapp at 954-828-4787 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.