Portion of A1A closed after water main breaks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A portion of A1A was shut down to traffic Monday morning due to a water main break, Fort Lauderdale spokesman Matt Little confirmed in an email.

According to Little, crews are at the intersection of A1A and Gatehouse Road in Sea Ranch Lakes to assess the impact of the water main break.

Northbound and southbound lanes of A1A are temporarily closed, he said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as significant delays are expected.

Workers will remain at the intersection until repairs are complete, Little said.

For more information, call the 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.