Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of attacking landlord

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With the holiday season approaching, Jimmie Leeks said he is grateful to be a free man again. He said his life would have been ruined had it not been for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives who investigated his landlord's false allegation that he had attacked him with a machete.

During the investigation, Quinn Atkinson told detectives Leeks' landlord, Michael Blanchar, told him he had come up with an idea to get rid of Leeks, who he didn't want living in his Fort Lauderdale home's efficiency anymore.

Atkinson, Blanchar's neighbor, said Blanchar wanted to "plant a machete and shoot Mr. Leeks," according to a supplemental report detectives added to the initial arrest report.

Blanchar, who has a court record of prior conflicts with tenants, didn't shoot Leeks, a 48-year-old convicted felon. Without Atkinson's statement, it was Blanchar's word against Leeks.

"I’ve been in trouble with the law. Yes, I’ve had my past, but I’m a hard-working man," Leeks said. "Charges are being dropped and I’m being cleared, but it’s sad that I had to go though all of this.”

With superficial wounds treated at his home, Blanchar told police officers Leeks had "sliced him" with a machete, and he had been forced to use his cane to defend himself. Leeks was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The detectives received some tips and passed the information on to prosecutors. Broward prosecutor Ori Silver decided the state does not have "a good faith basis" to file charges against Leeks, according to a closeout memo from the State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors did not charge Blanchar, who stands by the allegation of the attack, with filing a false report. Records show Atkinson did not want to be involved any further and declined to give a sworn statement.​​ Blanchar also declined to give a sworn statement.

Blanchar's neighbors said they had noticed his mental state had been in decline. Blanchar’s attorney, Leah Mayersohn, said the wounds were evidence of the attack, because Blanchar would not harm himself.

"The family is in the process of relocating Mr. Blanchar, who is elderly. It will not be feasible for Mr. Blanchar to have to come back to Florida for court to have to testify, so he has declined to participate," Mayersohn wrote. "I think Mr. Blanchar was very lucky that Leeks didn’t severely injure or kill him."

Leeks said he never attacked Blanchar, nor had he ever seen the machete he was accused of using, and he was falsely accused.

"It cost me — I’ve been slandered by me being all over the TV, accused of attacking an 89-year-old man, which I would never do, because I was taught and raised to respect my elders," Leeks said.

Leeks wants to put it all behind him. He said he is still looking for a new place to live, and he is recovering from the distress he suffered when he was falsely accused of attacking his landlord and nearly lost his job, which he said is all he has to get back on his feet.

