Roger Stone's supporters rally outside his home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Roger Stone’s supporters gathered outside his Fort Lauderdale home Tuesday to rally after his indictment on charges of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

They’re raising money for Stone’s legal defense. Stone, a longtime lobbyist and political adviser, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

Stone’s daughter says her family is being crippled by mounting legal bills and claims the charges against her father are a witch hunt fueled by Democrats. A federal grand jury handed down the indictment as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"They’re criminalizing campaign strategies. It’s not OK. You can’t just lynch somebody because you don’t like what they do,” said Adria Stone, Roger Stone’s daughter.

A friend of Trump for more than 30 years, Stone acted as a campaign adviser in the early days of the real estate mogul’s bid for the presidency. Months later, Stone and Trump appeared to have a falling out and Stone left the campaign in an official capacity. However, the two remained in contact and he became regarded as an unofficial campaign adviser.

In the final months of the 2016 campaign, Stone, in public statements, appeared to have advance knowledge of when Wikileaks would release damaging information about Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. The special counsel’s indictment alleges that an unnamed person directed a senior Trump campaign official to contact Stone about his knowledge of Wikileaks' disclosures.

The U.S. intelligence community regards Wikileaks as a Russian intelligence asset.

Adria Stone said she and her family have not discussed the possibility of a presidential pardon from Trump if her father is convicted.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.