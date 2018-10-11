Rollover ends multi-county chase after carjacking near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two suspects are in custody after a multi-county police chase ended when a stolen vehicle rolled over on I-95.

The armed carjacking suspects led police on the pursuit that began in Fort Lauderdale and continued into Palm Beach County.

Police say the two men stole the vehicle at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Sunrise Blvd. The suspects then fled the scene heading northbound on I-95.

The pursuit ended after the stolen vehicle rolled over on I-95 at Spanish River Blvd.

