Rollover ends multi-county chase after carjacking in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two suspects are in custody after a multi-county police chase ended when a stolen vehicle rolled over on I-95.

According to Miami Police Department Officer Kiara Delva, the chase was related to a Wednesday morning carjacking. Officers responded to a report of a carjacking at Northwest 37th Avenue and Seventh Street about 11:40 a.m.

"Upon the officers arrival, an adult male victim advised his vehicle was stolen by 2 male subjects," Delva wrote in an e-mail. "Fire rescue responded for minor injuries to the victim."

On Thursday, the armed carjacking suspects led police on the pursuit that began in Fort Lauderdale and continued into Palm Beach County. The pursuit ended after the stolen vehicle rolled over on I-95 at Spanish River Blvd.

