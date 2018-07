FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - No one was hurt after the roof of a Fort Lauderdale hotel partially collapsed Wednesday, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department said a portion of the roof of the Ramada hotel in the 2200 block of State Road 84 gave way around 8:30 p.m.

The debris from the collapse ruptured a gas line, but firefighters were quickly able to seal the line, the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.