Royal Pig Pub provides meal to cancer patients, families at Gilda's Club South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It was a true Thanksgiving moment.

This week, Fort Lauderdale-based Royal Pig Pub provided a delicious meal to cancer patients and their families at Gilda's Club South Florida.

The restaurant cooked, delivered and served popular favorites, such as burger sliders and macaroni and cheese, along with vegetarian options for some 40 people. In addition to serving the meals, the restaurant made a donation to the nonprofit organization.

"Royal Pig's generous donation will be used towards the launch of a brand new Healthy Cooking/Healthy Eating program for cancer patients and their families," said Gilda's Club South Florida President Kim Praitano.

The mission of Gilda's Club South Florida is to ensure all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.

"We are thrilled to partner with our neighbor, Gilda's Club South Florida, on this program to help cancer patients and their families," said Royal Pig Pub Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.