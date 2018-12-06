Scottie Pippen says former tenants trashed his Fort Lauderdale mansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen is suing an attorney and her husband after he said they trashed his Fort Lauderdale mansion when they rented the multimillion dollar waterfront property.

In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Circuit Court this week, Pippen said Lindsay Glazer Woloshin and Jacob Woloshin rented his home in the Harbor Beach neighborhood for $30,000 a month after their primary residence was damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The home is currently on the market for $9.8 million. The 9,782 square-foot home has six bedrooms, a wine cellar and a full basketball court.

Glazer Woloshin also performs as a stand-up comedian, calling herself the "Alphabitch."

"Seemingly in her rogue, no 'F's given' attitude, Glazer materially breached the terms of the lease," the suit said.

The lawsuit alleges the couple used the house for commercial purposes and allowed the property to fall into disrepair. The suit said the couple missed rent payments and the Woloshins' pets caused significant damage to the house by urinating on carpets, floors and furniture, the suit said.

Pippen's lawyers said the couple also stole household items, including a Cuisinart knife set and other utensils.

Glazer Woloshin responded to the lawsuit by setting up a GoFundMe page to "replace Scottie Pippen's missing knife set." As of Thursday morning, the site had raised $31 after an initial goal of $14.

Glazer Woloshin called the lawsuit inaccurate. The lawsuit said Glazer Woloshin is a member of the wealthy Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.

"If I'm a member of that Glazer family, that’s news to me," Glazer Woloshin said. "If that were the case, we would have leased from Michael Jordan instead."

