6 people, including TSA officers, treated for nausea at Fort Lauderdale airport

Paramedics tend to several people who complained of feeling nauseous after a strong odor was reported at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Several people, including Transportation Security Administration officers, were treated Thursday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after reporting a strong odor.

Local 10 News was there as six people were being treated by Broward County paramedics outside.

One of the patients said they smelled an odor and began feeling nauseous.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue, the odor turned out to be epoxy glue from construction taking place in Terminal 2.

The area was deemed safe by a hazardous materials team.

There were no disruptions to flights.

