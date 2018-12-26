Several residents forced out of Fort Lauderdale home after fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Several residents have been displaced by an early-morning fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters were called to the multifamily home at 1017 NW Fifth St. shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to isolate the flames to one room, but everyone in the building was forced out.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance for the displaced residents.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the fire.

