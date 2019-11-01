Severely beaten man dropped off at Fort Lauderdale hospital dies

Paulesky Mauney was severely beaten before he was dropped off at Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help after a man who was dropped off at a Fort Lauderdale hospital last month died from his injuries.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said Paulesky Mauney was dropped off Oct. 20 at Broward Health Medical Center.

Mauney, 47, was severely beaten and died from his injuries 10 days later.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the fatal beating, including where it occurred.

Anyone who may have witnessed the beating is asked to call police at 954-493-TIPS.

