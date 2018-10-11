Ground opens on Fort Lauderdale road, swallows heavy machinery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A large hole opened up on a Fort Lauderdale residential street Thursday, swallowing a large piece of machinery in the process.

Sky 10 was over the area located at W. Las Olas Boulevard and S.W. 9th Ave. where crews were attempting to fix whatever had broken in the road.

Steve Aldridge, who was at the scene, said it was a construction equipment accident and not a sinkhole.

A social media post taken right after the sinkhole opened showed a tractor, or other piece of heavy machinery, that had fallen inside the broken road.

The machinery was able to be lifted out so crews could continue their repairs.

No word has been given on the cause of the sinkhole.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.