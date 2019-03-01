1 dead after small plane crashes into Fort Lauderdale condo building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person is dead after a small banner plane crashed into a condominium building Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred shortly before noon at 3015 N. Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the plane crashed into the side of the building, between the 16th and 17th floors, and then landed on the pool deck below.

Gollan said the building was occupied at the time, but no residents were injured. He said the building was evacuated as a precaution.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering the body next to the downed plane.

There appeared to be a hole in the side of the building where the plane made impact.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Piper PA-25 took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The plane is registered to Aerial Banners Inc.

A view from Sky 10 showed the banner that the plane had been carrying on the ground in a nearby neighborhood.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

