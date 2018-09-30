Pilot makes 'amazing' emergency landing after small plane loses power

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A small plane en route to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport made an emergency landing early Sunday after the aircraft lost power, authorities said.

Chaz Adams, a spokesperson for the city of Fort Lauderdale, said the Cessna 172, a four-seat propeller plane, landed safely around 6 a.m. in the middle of the intersection at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 31st Way.

"We’re losing power. ... Might have to put it down on the road, I’m actually gonna have to put it down on the road here," the pilot told the control tower over the radio.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials called the landing "an amazing job." There was no property damage and no one was was hurt. Two people were on aboard at the time of the landing, he said.

Workers put the plane on a flatbed truck to take it back to the airport, Adams said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.