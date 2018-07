FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A small plane veered off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said one person was onboard the plane.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go off the runway, but authorities said there was minimal damage to the aircraft.

