Soccer franchises compete for stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - There is a competition in Fort Lauderdale: FXE Futbol vs. Inter Miami. It's a David vs. Goliath battle between the United Soccer League's home team and David Beckham's Major League Soccer team.

Beckham wants Inter Miami, which will kick off in 2020, to play at Lockhart Stadium during the team's first two seasons.

John Paul Reynal already had a vision for the stadium at 1350 NW 55 St., in Fort Lauderdale, when Beckham submitted a proposal Jan. 28.

"We have been working on this for two years," said Reynal, FXE Futbol's managing partner.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners were set to discuss Beckham's Inter Miami proposal in Fort Lauderdale during their Tuesday afternoon's meeting. Reynald made his final pitch for his vision at a small public meeting on Monday.

Reynal said FXE Futbol is proposing a "big project" with a $100 million investment. While FXE Futbol is an organization that is based in Fort Lauderdale, Reynald knows Inter Miami has Beckham.

"It's a very attractive name and it has a lot of weight," Reynald said. "We believe that we are going to get a fair process here in Fort Lauderdale."

If the commissioners side with Beckham, the stadium will be demolished and replaced with a $60 milion facility with a capacity for about 18,000 people. After the Miami Freedom Park is completed in 2021, the Lockhart Stadium will be home to an academy and a training complex, according to Inter Miami.

Fort Lauderdale Commissioners' debate begins at 1:30 p.m., at Fort Lauderdale City Hall, 100 N. Andrews Ave.

