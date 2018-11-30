Some Fort Lauderdale homeless camp dwellers to get apartments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale authorities released updates Friday afternoon on the 80 homeless people who were forced out of a downtown encampment.

City officials reported three people were reunited with relatives in Illinois, Texas and Oregon, and eight people and two families are still at homeless shelters.

According to a statement, 28 households were eligible for short-term rental assistance and 26 households were eligible for permanent housing, financial assistance, healthcare, treatment and employment services.

City furniture donated furniture for their new homes. Some will be able to move in as soon as Monday.

Authorities were asking anyone who wants to help or donate to call 954-462-4850 or 954-357-6101 or e-mail AWayHome@Broward.org.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.