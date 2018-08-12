Some United Airlines passengers grounded amid bad weather, glitch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Poor flying weather and a technical glitch have left some travelers stranded this weekend at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Several flights were delayed and canceled amid severe thunderstorms Saturday. United Airlines also reported a problem with its computer system.

Some travelers told Local 10 that they had been stranded at the airport since 9 a.m Saturday.

"They sent us in line to get vouchers for hotels that they didn't have and then they sent us to Delta twice … and I need to get to the hospital because I have a cyst that I need taken care of," one woman said.

United Airlines tweeted: "We are experiencing a slowdown of the system used to transmit data to our pilots before departure. We are working to help each customer reach their final destination, and we apologize for this inconvenience."

Some travelers said they can’t get back home until Tuesday.

Others said on Twitter Sunday morning they have been placed on hold on the phone with United for more than an hour.

And it’s not just happening in South Florida. Other cities such as Houston, Dallas and San Diego also have experienced major delays from both weather and the technical error.

