South Florida man arrested after beating peeping Tom to death

Victor Vickery is accused of fatally beating a man who was watching him having sex with his girlfriend.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida man is facing a manslaughter charge after beating a man to death.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Victor Vickery fatally beat a man who had been looking into his girlfriend's window as they were having sex.

Vickery, 30, of Delray Beach, was arrested Thursday in the death of Asaad Akar.

According to an arrest report, Vickery and his girlfriend were in a bedroom in her Fort Lauderdale home when they heard a scratching noise coming from the window.

Vickery told authorities that they had called the police in the past because of a peeping Tom outside.

According to the report, Vickery ran outside and saw a man standing by the window with his genitals exposed.

Police said that man was Akar, who had a previous criminal record for prowling.

A fight broke out between the two while Vickery's girlfriend called 911. He told police that Akar, 57, attacked him first.

Akar died at a hospital less than two hours later.

Vickery is behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

He is also facing charges of sexual battery from an incident that took place weeks after the alleged beating.

