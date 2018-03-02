South Florida Wildlife Center rescues orphan baby crane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The South Florida Wildlife Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based nonprofit organization, shared a video of a hatchling they rescued Thursday.

The animal lovers, who work in partnership with The Humane Society, announced that they were taking care of the orphan baby sandhill crane.

Don't let its size fool you. It could grow 3-5 feet and weigh about 14 pounds.

The birds have an estimated population of 700,000. Some migrate from the Great Lakes region to Florida and other non-migratory subspecies have restricted ranges in Florida and Cuba, according to the International Crane Foundation.

