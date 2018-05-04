Spectacular rehearsals fill sky before Fort Lauderdale Air & Sea Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The skies above Fort Lauderdale were filled Friday with wide varieties of aircraft practicing for this weekend's big Air & Sea Show.

The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday on Fort Lauderdale Beach from noon to 4 p.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m.

This year's show headliner is the U.S. Navy's Super Hornet. Known as the "Rhino," the Super Hornet's stop in Fort Lauderdale is just one of four it will make this year.

The Super Hornet stepped in when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were forced to cancel their performance after an accident claimed the life of one its pilots.

Those planning on attending the Air & Show would be wise to read up on the various restrictions around Fort Lauderdale Beach. State Road A1A will be closed from Sunrise Boulevard to N.E. 19th Street on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boats will not be able to anchor near the event location.

