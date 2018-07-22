2 men abandon stolen Ranger Rover after Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men abandoned a stolen Range Rover Sunday after a dramatic crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the crash. In the video, the Range Rover straddles two lanes along the 1600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard and crashes between a white Mercedes Benz and a gray Lexus SUV at a high rate of speed. The crash caused major damage to all three vehicles.

Detective Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the men from the stolen Ranger Rover escaped before police arrived.

Police were searching for the men and officers were seen dusting the Range Rover for fingerprints after the crash.

The other drivers suffered minor injuries, Figone said.

