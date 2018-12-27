Surveillance video captures fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a fatal shooting on Christmas Day at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale in hopes of finding the man responsible.

Police said the shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Westar gas station at 701 W. Broward Blvd.

The video shows the gunman arriving at the gas station a short time before the victim and waiting inside a black Dodge Dart until the victim pulled up to a pump behind him.

The gunman then gets out of his car at the same time as the victim and begins shooting at him as the victim runs into the store.

***WARNING: Graphic video. Viewer discretion advised.***

The clerk who was on duty at the time told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the victim tried to hide behind the counter, which is surrounded by bullet-proof glass.

The gunman calmly walked out of the store and back to his car before leaving the area.

Police said the victim, identified as Emmanuel Watts, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are working to identity both the gunman and a passenger who also got out of the car prior to the shooting.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Jason Wood at 954-828-5344.



