Surveillance video released of purse theft at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows two men stealing a woman's purse from her luggage cart last month at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Deputies said the woman was waiting for transportation at Terminal 4 on Sept. 15 when a witness saw two men snatch the purse and rush off.

Deputies said the good Samaritan chased the thieves but lost them after they raced up the escalator.

According to authorities, both men left the terminal through the doors closest to the crosswalk on the upper level and got into a white Nissan Versa, which was waiting curbside. The car was being driven by a third person.

Deputies said the Nine West purse contained the victim's iPhone, cash, United Arab Emirates IDs, Indian passport, Canadian visa and several credit cards.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Detective Jonathan Korman at 954-359-1243. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



