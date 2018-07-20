Suspect in custody after hitting deputy with vehicle near Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after hitting a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy with a vehicle near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

A BSO spokesperson said deputies were following the suspect when he tried to get away and struck the deputy.

The deputy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested.

It's unclear why deputies were attempting the traffic stop and why the driver tried to escape.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.