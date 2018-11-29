SWAT situation leads to death investigation in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A SWAT situation led to police investigating a suspicious death in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents said it started Tuesday night at a home on Tequesta Street near Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Eighth Avenue.

According to police, they're investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body remained in the home hours after the SWAT situation began.

The SWAT team was at the scene for hours until Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer heard an explosion after 3:30 a.m. The SWAT team left the scene shortly after. It's unclear what the explosion was.

