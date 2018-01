FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A tanker truck carrying fuel crashed into a median early Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the Southfork Transportation truck ran into the median and crashed into a tree on East 62nd Street near Dixie Highway. No other cars were involved in the accident.

The truck was seriously damaged in the crash, but its fuel tank did not rupture.

