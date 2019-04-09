Teen arrested for falsely reporting student with gun at Dillard High School, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week for falsely reporting that a student was in possession of a gun at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, police announced Tuesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the 911 call was placed March 11.

Police said the teen provided a 911 dispatcher with a description of a student who he claimed was carrying a gun. Police said he also provided the dispatcher with a building location and claimed he was hiding in a bathroom for his safety.

Dillard Middle School and Dillard High School were placed on lockdown immediately after the call was made, causing all classes and school functions to be suspended for about three hours, authorities said.

Police said officers searched the school room by room until they determined that there was no threat.

Detectives later identified the caller as a 14-year-old boy, who they arrested on Thursday. Local 10 News is withholding his name due to his age.

The teen faces one count of disturbing the peace at a school function and one count of misuse of the 911 system.

Anyone with further information about this incident or any similar incident in Fort Lauderdale is asked to call Detective Chris Carita at 954-828-6616.

