FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Keira Scott said her 16-year-old brother took her car without her permission and crashed it into their house on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Police officers responded to the home near the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 15th Court.

He told officers he couldn't stop the car. Fire rescue personnel took him to the hospital because he was in pain.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.