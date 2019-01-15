Theology teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas High School accused of fondling student

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A theology teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas High School is accused of fondling a student in his class.

Patrick O'Dea, 64, was arrested Monday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to a Fort Lauderdale police report, a 15-year-old girl was speaking to another student when O'Dea "unwantedly grabbed" her by her arm and began rubbing his fingers along her clothes and her left breast "against her will."

"The victim never gave the defendant permission to touch her in any manner and felt violated by the defendant," the police report said.

O'Dea, who was born in Ireland, was booked into the main Broward County jail. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

