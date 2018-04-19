'They shouldn't have killed him like that,' woman says about murder suspect killed by police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida woman visited the area where her friend, who authorities said was a murder suspect, was fatally shot by Fort Lauderdale police officers Wednesday night.

"They shouldn't have killed him like that. They should have just took him into custody," Nicole Jackson said.

Jackson said she came back to the spot where her friend was shot to pay her respects.

Police said the man was being sought in a homicide that happened in Fort Lauderdale in January.

"For all his children -- I feel bad for the brother, everybody involved. It's sad," Jackson said.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Service was tracking the man when Fort Lauderdale officers pulled him over in a traffic stop just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

"We attempted to order the subject out of the vehicle. The suspect refused to come out, so less lethal methods were deployed," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said.

That's when investigators said the man shot at officers, and they shot back.

The flying bullets hit shutters and the window frame of a nearby store, as well as several vehicles.

Two of the seven vehicles towed from the scene Thursday morning had bullet holes in them.

In the hours after the shooting, a large crowd of people who knew the man and the person he's accused of killing months ago, gathered together hugging and crying as investigators worked through the night to piece everything together.

"They shot and killed the man because he's considered to be armed and dangerous, but he wasn't," Jackson said. "He did not want to shoot at them."

Police have not released the identity of the murder suspect.



