Thieves shove bottles of wine, liquor down pants at Fort Lauderdale store, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for two men who stole numerous bottles of wine and liquor last month.

The theft was reported about 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Crown Wine and Spirits at 1645 Cordova Road.

A surveillance image of the thieves was released Monday.

According to police, the men put several bottles of wine and liquor down their pants before the leaving the store.

The bottles had a total estimated value of about $1,000.

Anyone with information about the shoplifters' identities is asked to call Detective Tracy Muvdi at 954-828-5704 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

