Freight train strikes teenager in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A freight train struck a 16-year-old boy who was walking on the tracks Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, according to authorities.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers responded to an area near Northeast 62nd Street and Dixie Highway. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the teen to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A teenager who claimed to have witnessed the impact said the victim was a fellow Northeast High School student.

Incidents on the Florida East Coast Railway continued to raise safety concerns this week among some South Florida residents.

A Brightline high-speed train struck a suicidal man Thursday night in Wilton Manors, according to police officers.

Two others were killed by a Brightline train since the service opened to the public. Melissa Lavell, 32, was killed Jan. 12 in Boynton Beach and Jeffrey King, 51, was killed Jan. 17, also in Boynton Beach. Investigators said the two were violating safety measures, while misjudging the train's speed.

